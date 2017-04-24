Auburn deputy police chief charged wi...

Auburn deputy police chief charged with DWI pleads guilty to less charge

Wednesday Apr 19

Roger J. Anthony pleaded guilty Wednesday in Aurelius Town Court to driving while ability impaired by alcohol, The Auburn Citizen reported. Anthony, 44, was arrested after 2 a.m. on April 1. The New York State Police said troopers responded to a report of a pickup-truck driving erratically in the town of Aurelius and found Anthony's vehicle in a ditch near Sevior and Half Acre roads.

