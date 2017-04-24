Auburn deputy chief retuns to old job, pay following drunk driving conviction
Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger J. Anthony will return to his old job, at his old rate of pay, following his guilty plea to driving while ability impaired in connection with an April 1 crash in Aurelius. He was suspended from his job without pay after New York State Police charged him with aggravated DWI and unsafe lane change.
