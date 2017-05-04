Auburn Armature says it expects worke...

Auburn Armature says it expects workers to keep jobs after sale

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Post-Standard

The president and CEO of Auburn Armature Inc. said Friday he expects the buyer of the company to keep most, if not all, of its 118 employees. Geoff Murphy, who has been with the Auburn-based electrical equipment distributor for a year and a half, said the company has been up for sale for the past six months and that he hoped a sale agreement will be signed with a buyer in the next couple of days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
I Love You and I Miss You Mar '17 Still Do 1
stephanie reed Feb '17 looking 1
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec '16 Good fella 4
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC