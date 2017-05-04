Auburn Armature says it expects workers to keep jobs after sale
The president and CEO of Auburn Armature Inc. said Friday he expects the buyer of the company to keep most, if not all, of its 118 employees. Geoff Murphy, who has been with the Auburn-based electrical equipment distributor for a year and a half, said the company has been up for sale for the past six months and that he hoped a sale agreement will be signed with a buyer in the next couple of days.
