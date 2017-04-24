Anne Mlod and Cinda Gilmore receive AASL Roald Dahl Miss Honey Social Justice Award

Anne Mlod, school librarian, and Cinda Gilmore, 4th-grade teacher, from Genesee Elementary School in Auburn, N.Y., are the recipients of the 2017 American Association of School Librarians' Roald Dahl Miss Honey Social Justice Award. Sponsored by Penguin Random House, the Roald Dahl Award recognizes collaboration between school librarians and teachers in the instruction of social justice using school library resources.

