Anne Mlod and Cinda Gilmore receive A...

Anne Mlod and Cinda Gilmore receive AASL Roald Dahl Miss Honey Social Justice Award

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: American Library Association

Anne Mlod, school librarian, and Cinda Gilmore, 4th-grade teacher, from Genesee Elementary School in Auburn, N.Y., are the recipients of the 2017 American Association of School Librarians' Roald Dahl Miss Honey Social Justice Award. Sponsored by Penguin Random House, the Roald Dahl Award recognizes collaboration between school librarians and teachers in the instruction of social justice using school library resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rare 1860s photo of Harriet Tubman acquired by ... Apr 4 Oh No You Di-nt 1
I Love You and I Miss You Mar 30 Still Do 1
stephanie reed Feb '17 looking 1
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec '16 Good fella 4
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,794 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC