Watch this Central NY teacher lecture on Facebook after snow cancels class
When two snow days this week ate into his time to prepare students for a high-stakes history exam, Jordan-Elbridge High School teacher Jason Kufs turned to Facebook to continue classes. His Facebook live lecture on Tuesday drew an audience of nearly 4,000, including 47 of the 52 students in his AP U.S. History class.
