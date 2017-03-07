'Underground' actress feels 'divinely...

'Underground' actress feels 'divinely appointed' to play Harriet Tubman 0:0

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: New York Post

WGN America's "Underground" returns for Season 2 with new cast member Aisha Hinds, who plays abolitionist Harriet Tubman alongside series stars Jurnee Smollet-Bell and Aldis Hodge in the drama series about the underground railroad. "She is a hero and an icon," says Hinds of Tubman who, in 2020, will replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill.

