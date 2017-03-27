Ultra-rare photograph of Harriet Tubman sold for $161,000
Ultra-rare photograph of abolitionist Harriet Tubman is sold for $161,000 as part of picture album from the 19th century An album containing a rare photograph of 19th century abolitionist and Underground Railroad heroine Harriet Tubman was sold at auction yesterday for $161,000. Maryland-born Tubman, an escaped slave, helped scores of other slaves escape the South by guiding them north on the Underground Railroad.
