Trump's Excellent Russian Adventure
When you think of all the nifty things Donald Trump has done to improve U.S. relations with Russia-all those back channel meetings by his henchmen with Russian ambassadors and black-bag operatives, all the towel-snapping good times with Vladimir Putin-it's a shame to think that the Evil Empire could be responsible for bringing down his presidency. But that's the way it is with Russia: in the end-just ask FDR and his pal Uncle Joe at Yalta-it breaks your heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC