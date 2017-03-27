Syracuse man charged as repeat child ...

Syracuse man charged as repeat child pornograhy offender

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Post-Standard

A Syracuse man who was sentenced to five years in prison for child pornography has been charged again with sending child porn over the internet. Benjamin Jakes-Johnson, 37, was on lifetime probation for the previous conviction when he was arrested last week on charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love You and I Miss You Mar 30 Still Do 1
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Mar 21 gross 4
News Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on... Mar 18 Truth 1
stephanie reed Feb '17 looking 1
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec '16 Good fella 4
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cayuga County was issued at April 03 at 2:55PM EDT

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Pakistan
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,027,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC