Strongest showing of civil rights material yet at Swann Galleries annual African Americana auction

On Thursday, March 30, Swann Galleries will hold an auction of Printed & Manuscript African Americana, featuring powerful ephemera both painful and uplifting from oft-overlooked chapters of American history. The earliest material in this annual sale relates to slavery and abolition, including an annotated early nineteenth-century bible belonging to an enslaved family , and several letters concerning George Washington's slaves on Mount Vernon .

