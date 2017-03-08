State police identify man killed in Cayuga County mobile home fire
John F. Evans, 61, was killed when his mobile home caught fire Thursday morning, said Investigator Brett Stover, a spokesman for State Police in Auburn. Authorities received the call for a fire at 10:49 a.m. at 17 Middle Drive in Brutus, according to 911 dispatch center workers.
