See updated travel advisories, bans in Central New York as snowstorm continues

As a snowstorm that hit much of Upstate New York Tuesday continued to rip through the region, many counties and cities extended their travel advisories and bans Through Wednesday. Whether Oswego to Cortland, and Auburn to Rome, the message from officials to the public was clear: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

