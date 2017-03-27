Recognizing Harriet Tubman and her de...

Recognizing Harriet Tubman and her dedication to the Underground Railroad

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Coast Reporter

A life-size photo of Harriet Tubman, "conductor" of the Underground Railroad, greets visitors to the Tubman museum in Auburn, New York. She helped more than 300 black American slaves to freedom in Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coast Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Mar 21 gross 4
News Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on... Mar 18 Truth 1
stephanie reed Feb '17 looking 1
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec '16 Good fella 4
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC