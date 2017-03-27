Recognizing Harriet Tubman and her dedication to the Underground Railroad
A life-size photo of Harriet Tubman, "conductor" of the Underground Railroad, greets visitors to the Tubman museum in Auburn, New York. She helped more than 300 black American slaves to freedom in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coast Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Mar 21
|gross
|4
|Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on...
|Mar 18
|Truth
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC