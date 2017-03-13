New Underground Railroad Center Immerses Visitors In Harriet Tubman Legacy Like Never Before
The new Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, which opened over the weekend on Maryland's Eastern Shore, stands as a testament to the renowned liberator. Born on a Maryland plantation around 1822, Harriet Tubman knew well the harsh indignities of slavery.
