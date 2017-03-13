How about a Harriet Tubman Day?
If anyone is due love on a national scale, and at least a fraction of the $18 billion we spend each year on Valentine's Day, it is Harriet Tubman, a war hero who was too often treated like a criminal in her lifetime. Saint Valentine's story is so unclear that the Catholic Church removed him from its calendar in 1969, yet we still remember him, whoever he was, every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC