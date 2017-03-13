How about a Harriet Tubman Day?

If anyone is due love on a national scale, and at least a fraction of the $18 billion we spend each year on Valentine's Day, it is Harriet Tubman, a war hero who was too often treated like a criminal in her lifetime. Saint Valentine's story is so unclear that the Catholic Church removed him from its calendar in 1969, yet we still remember him, whoever he was, every year.

