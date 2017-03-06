Have you seen this sex offender wanted in Cayuga County?
Sean P. Starr , a level-three sex offender, is wanted by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. He is registered as a sexually violent, predicate sex offender and is considered to pose a high risk of re-offending, according to the New York State Sex Offender Registry.
