Crowdfunding effort started to buy rare Harriet Tubman photo

The newly designated Harriet Tubman national historic site in central New York has launched a crowdfunding campaign to buy a rare photograph of the 19-th century abolitionist. Swann Galleries in New York City said earlier this year it would offer the photo for sale at its Manhattan auction house on March 30. Experts say the newly discovered photo of the Maryland-born Underground Railroad hero was taken in Auburn, New York, in the late 1860s.

