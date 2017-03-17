Chemung Canal to Relocate Downtown Auburn Branch
Chemung Canal Trust Company today announced it will be relocating its downtown Auburn, NY branch office to the building next door. The move is expected to take place later this spring or early summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Mar 21
|gross
|4
|Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on...
|Mar 18
|Truth
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC