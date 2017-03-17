Chemung Canal to Relocate Downtown Au...

Chemung Canal to Relocate Downtown Auburn Branch

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Chemung Canal Trust Company today announced it will be relocating its downtown Auburn, NY branch office to the building next door. The move is expected to take place later this spring or early summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Mar 21 gross 4
News Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on... Mar 18 Truth 1
stephanie reed Feb '17 looking 1
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec '16 Good fella 4
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,558 • Total comments across all topics: 279,770,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC