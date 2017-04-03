Auburn sex offender arrested again fo...

Auburn sex offender arrested again for attempting to have sexual contact with child

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: The Post-Standard

An Auburn man who has been out of prison for little more than a year after serving a sentence for sodomizing a 12-year-old was arrested by police Monday for attempting to have sexual contact with another child. New York State Police said Jack O. Douglas, 52, of 7884 Grant Avenue Road, Auburn, was attempting to engage a 13-year-old girl in sexual contact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love You and I Miss You Mar 30 Still Do 1
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Mar 21 gross 4
News Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on... Mar 18 Truth 1
stephanie reed Feb '17 looking 1
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec '16 Good fella 4
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Cayuga County was issued at April 03 at 2:55PM EDT

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC