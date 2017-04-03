Auburn sex offender arrested again for attempting to have sexual contact with child
An Auburn man who has been out of prison for little more than a year after serving a sentence for sodomizing a 12-year-old was arrested by police Monday for attempting to have sexual contact with another child. New York State Police said Jack O. Douglas, 52, of 7884 Grant Avenue Road, Auburn, was attempting to engage a 13-year-old girl in sexual contact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love You and I Miss You
|Mar 30
|Still Do
|1
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Mar 21
|gross
|4
|Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on...
|Mar 18
|Truth
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC