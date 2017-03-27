Auburn police seek help finding teen missing since Wednesday
Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a missing Cayuga County teen who may be in the Syracuse area. Auburn police said Simone A. Gonzalez, 16, ran away from her home in the city of Auburn Wednesday and has not been heard from since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love You and I Miss You
|Mar 30
|Still Do
|1
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Mar 21
|gross
|4
|Trump budget would slash $300,000 from Meals on...
|Mar 18
|Truth
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb '17
|looking
|1
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC