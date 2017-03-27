Auburn police seek help finding teen ...

Auburn police seek help finding teen missing since Wednesday

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Post-Standard

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a missing Cayuga County teen who may be in the Syracuse area. Auburn police said Simone A. Gonzalez, 16, ran away from her home in the city of Auburn Wednesday and has not been heard from since.

