'Young,' 'Beautiful' Photograph Of Ha...

'Young,' 'Beautiful' Photograph Of Harriet Tubman Surfaces After Many Years

Tuesday Feb 7

Although many have seen the iconic photo of "Black Moses" in her later years, a new image of her in her 40s has just turned up. rare photo of Harriet Tubman , one of America's most revered freedom fighters, has just surfaced in Auburn, N.Y., where she made her home after the Civil War.

