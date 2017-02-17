We Can't Get Over This Newly Discovered Photo Of A Young Harriet Tubman
This new photograph of Harriet Tubman, which surfaced from an abolitionist album, came right in time for Black History Month. During the second week of Black History Month, a new photo of iconic civil rights activist Harriet Tubman has been discovered in the archives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanderbilt museum wall.
|3 hr
|Denise
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb 11
|looking
|1
|union springs carnival has a child molester. wh... (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|RideSmurf
|7
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC