Tapping into a trend: Meet 4 CNY women working in the local beer business
Carrie Blackmore, like many others, started out as a homebrewer . Kristen Lunkenheimer-Slocum began by using her engineering background to help her boyfriend put together his homebrew equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
|looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|JessicafromRochester
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC