Port Byron man gets into chase when trooper recognizes him from past arrest
A man refused to pull over and got into a chase Tuesday after a trooper recognized him as someone he had arrested before, the New York State Police said. Dale R. Rigby, 47, of Port Byron, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
