New photo of Harriet Tubman uncovered

New photo of Harriet Tubman uncovered

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The York Daily Record

New photo shows 'beautiful, resilient' Harriet Tubman The Underground Railroad "conductor" is shown in her earliest photograph yet, and it's up for auction. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.delmarvanow.com/story/news/local/maryland/2017/02/10/harriet-tubman-photo/97694522/ Just in time for the grand opening of a visitors center celebrating her early life on Maryland's Eastern Shore, Harriet Tubman has a new look.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanderbilt museum wall. Feb 18 Denise 1
stephanie reed Feb 11 looking 1
union springs carnival has a child molester. wh... (Jul '08) Feb 10 RideSmurf 7
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec '16 Good fella 4
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC