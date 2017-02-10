New photo of Harriet Tubman uncovered
New photo shows 'beautiful, resilient' Harriet Tubman The Underground Railroad "conductor" is shown in her earliest photograph yet, and it's up for auction. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.delmarvanow.com/story/news/local/maryland/2017/02/10/harriet-tubman-photo/97694522/ Just in time for the grand opening of a visitors center celebrating her early life on Maryland's Eastern Shore, Harriet Tubman has a new look.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanderbilt museum wall.
|Feb 18
|Denise
|1
|stephanie reed
|Feb 11
|looking
|1
|union springs carnival has a child molester. wh... (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|RideSmurf
|7
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan '17
|Anon
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC