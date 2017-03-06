Cops: Auburn man hit woman for refusi...

Cops: Auburn man hit woman for refusing his sexual advances, had loaded firearm

Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Post-Standard

A Cayuga County man beat a woman when she refused his sexual advances and was later found with a loaded handgun, authorities said. Just after 4 a.m. Friday Auburn police officers responded to Clymer Street and Westwood Drive for reports of a possible assault there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

