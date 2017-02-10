Auburn 17-year-old missing for 3 weeks found 70 miles away, police say
Michael Cox, 17, was reported missing Jan. 15 after he ran away from Cayuga Centers at 101 Hamilton Ave., according to the Auburn Police Department. He was found Tuesday -- 23 days after going missing -- in Chemung County, nearly 70 miles from the Auburn facility, authorities said.
