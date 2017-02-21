Another potential Harriet Tubman portrait for new...

The many renditions of what abolitionist Harriet Tubman may look like on the new $20 have been remarkably consistent, mainly because so few actual photos of her are known, all of them from late in her life. A new photograph, of a much younger Tubman, at around 45 years old, was recently identified by historian Kate Clifford Larson, in a photo album that once belonged to Tubman's friend, the abolitionist Emily Howland.

