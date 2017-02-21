Another potential Harriet Tubman port...

Another potential Harriet Tubman portrait for new...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Coin World

The many renditions of what abolitionist Harriet Tubman may look like on the new $20 have been remarkably consistent, mainly because so few actual photos of her are known, all of them from late in her life. A new photograph, of a much younger Tubman, at around 45 years old, was recently identified by historian Kate Clifford Larson, in a photo album that once belonged to Tubman's friend, the abolitionist Emily Howland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanderbilt museum wall. Feb 18 Denise 1
stephanie reed Feb 11 looking 1
union springs carnival has a child molester. wh... (Jul '08) Feb 10 RideSmurf 7
Alone at Hilton Jan '17 Anon 1
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec '16 Good fella 4
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC