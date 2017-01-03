Schumer: Harriet Tubman home in Auburn wins final approval for national park

President Obama's administration on Tuesday gave the final approval needed to establish a new national park at the site of Harriet Tubman's former home in Auburn, N.Y., ending a years-long battle for local advocates, according to U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. The U.S. Department of the Interior's action on a land transfer agreement will allow the federal government to formally establish the Harriet Tubman National Historic Park on properties in the city of Auburn and town of Fleming in Cayuga County, Schumer said.

