Schumer: Harriet Tubman home in Auburn wins final approval for national park
President Obama's administration on Tuesday gave the final approval needed to establish a new national park at the site of Harriet Tubman's former home in Auburn, N.Y., ending a years-long battle for local advocates, according to U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer. The U.S. Department of the Interior's action on a land transfer agreement will allow the federal government to formally establish the Harriet Tubman National Historic Park on properties in the city of Auburn and town of Fleming in Cayuga County, Schumer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|4
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
|looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|JessicafromRochester
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC