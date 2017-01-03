Reading resolutions for a new year: C...

Reading resolutions for a new year: CNY books and authors

Friday Jan 6

Though New Year's Day has come and gone, it's not too late to add to your resolutions, especially when resolving to read just one book opens up a wide range of community experiences and stimulates a greater conversation about the stigmas of mental health. CNY Reads One Book is celebrating its 17th year of inviting the Central New York community to read one book together in conjunction with discussions, movie screenings, and book talks with author Chris Bohjalian of the 2017 selection, "The Double Bind."

