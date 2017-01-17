New York gives $2 million to fix Aubu...

New York gives $2 million to fix Auburn, Owasco water systems plagued by toxins

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: The Post-Standard

New York has committed more than $2 million to upgrade the drinking water for 50,000 people in Auburn and the town of Owasco after toxins in Owasco Lake entered their water systems. The systems draw water from Owasco Lake which was impaired by cyanotoxins produced by harmful blue-green algae blooms over the summer.

