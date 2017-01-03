Missing boy who ran away from Cayuga Centers in Auburn found, police say
A boy who was reported missing last week by the Auburn Police Department after running away from Cayuga Centers has been found, police announced today. Christian McCaffrey, 15, ran away from Cayuga Centers at 101 Hamilton Ave., on Thursday, prompting a missing child case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|4
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
|looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|JessicafromRochester
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC