Military achievements by local residents' week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 3
U.S. Air Force Airman Alissa J. Stopa graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. Stopa is the daughter of Laurie A. Ingraham, of Brewerton.
