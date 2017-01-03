Interior Secretary Sally Jewell to sign deal making Tubman home a national park

U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell plans to sign papers at a ceremony here Tuesday that will allow the federal government to establish a Harriet Tubman national historical park in Auburn, N.Y. Jewell will be joined by members of the AME Zion Church, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, Rep. John Katko, and others who worked for more than eight years to establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park at the Underground Railroad leader's former home in Auburn. The agreement to be signed by Jewell is the final step needed to transfer land owned by the Harriet Tubman Home Inc. and AME Zion Church to the National Park Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.