Interior Secretary Sally Jewell to si...

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell to sign deal making Tubman home a national park

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Post-Standard

U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell plans to sign papers at a ceremony here Tuesday that will allow the federal government to establish a Harriet Tubman national historical park in Auburn, N.Y. Jewell will be joined by members of the AME Zion Church, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, Rep. John Katko, and others who worked for more than eight years to establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park at the Underground Railroad leader's former home in Auburn. The agreement to be signed by Jewell is the final step needed to transfer land owned by the Harriet Tubman Home Inc. and AME Zion Church to the National Park Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec 23 Good fella 4
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Dec 17 Jerk Off 3
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
News Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 197
Maureen Gleason at Lowes Aug '16 Anon 1
looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11) Jul '16 JessicafromRochester 4
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,480

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC