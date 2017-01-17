House of the Week: Turnkey mansion on...

House of the Week: Turnkey mansion only steps from Owasco Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Post-Standard

Born in Syracuse, John Rubino moved to Florida in 1986 to expand his Auburn-based gear motor manufacturing business, Gleason-Avery. In October 2014, the couple purchased the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec 23 Good fella 4
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Dec 17 Jerk Off 3
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
News Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 197
Maureen Gleason at Lowes Aug '16 Anon 1
looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11) Jul '16 JessicafromRochester 4
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC