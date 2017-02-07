Have you seen this missing boy? Aubur...

Have you seen this missing boy? Auburn police seek runaway teen

Tuesday Jan 31

Michael Cox ran away from Cayuga Centers, 101 Hamilton Ave., on Jan. 15, said the Auburn Police Department. Cox is 17 years old.

