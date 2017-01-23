Have you seen this girl? Deputies say missing teen may be in Auburn
Ashley Mantilla, 16, absconded from the Elmcrest Children's Center on Jan. 8, said the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. The residential treatment center for children is on Salt Springs Road.
