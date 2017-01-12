GeoInspirations: Amy Work - Connecting People, Communities, Geotechnology, and the Environment
Editor's note: Welcome back to our GeoInspirations series, in which our distinguished guest columnist, Dr. Joseph Kerski, introduces us to the men and women who are changing the face of the geospatial industry, and shining a light on the importance of geography. We hope you will be inspired by their stories to make a difference with geography in your corner of the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Directions Magazine.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|4
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
|looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|JessicafromRochester
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC