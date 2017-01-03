For Phil Klein, 80 years of playing music keeps the brain sharp
On one mid-December day, Klein is zooming around the halls of at Maple Downs in Fayetteville in his electric wheelchair, yelling, "Flank speed!" He's heading to his room to show off his skills on the black-and-whites. His apartment is simple: a bed, a computer, bowls of water and food for his beloved cat, Irene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|4
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec 17
|Jerk Off
|3
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
|looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11)
|Jul '16
|JessicafromRochester
|4
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC