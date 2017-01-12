Century-Old Bones Of 150 Prisoners Dug Up In Yard, Reburied
The state corrections department says the bones of about 150 prisoners from the 19th and early 20th century have been removed from a central New York backyard and reburied in a prison cemetery. Corrections officials tell the Citizen of Auburn that the remains were buried in the cemetery at Marcy Correctional Facility during an ecumenical ceremony recently.
