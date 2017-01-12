Century-Old Bones Of 150 Prisoners Du...

Century-Old Bones Of 150 Prisoners Dug Up In Yard, Reburied

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

The state corrections department says the bones of about 150 prisoners from the 19th and early 20th century have been removed from a central New York backyard and reburied in a prison cemetery. Corrections officials tell the Citizen of Auburn that the remains were buried in the cemetery at Marcy Correctional Facility during an ecumenical ceremony recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Auburn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10) Dec 23 Good fella 4
tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker Dec 17 Jerk Off 3
News Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y... Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 1
News Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16) Aug '16 Jenna Torrey 197
Maureen Gleason at Lowes Aug '16 Anon 1
looking for old P&C coworker (Jan '11) Jul '16 JessicafromRochester 4
See all Auburn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Auburn Forum Now

Auburn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Auburn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
 

Auburn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,415 • Total comments across all topics: 277,946,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC