Cayuga County Man Facing Up to 20 Years in Prison for Death of Infant
A sentence was handed down Tuesday for an Auburn man behind the wheel in a crash that killed an infant. Raymond Campagna Jr. previously pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, DWI and reckless driving for the crash on State Route 34 in the Town of Fleming last April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec '16
|Jerk Off
|3
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC