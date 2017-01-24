Cayuga County Man Facing Up to 20 Yea...

Cayuga County Man Facing Up to 20 Years in Prison for Death of Infant

Tuesday Jan 24

A sentence was handed down Tuesday for an Auburn man behind the wheel in a crash that killed an infant. Raymond Campagna Jr. previously pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, DWI and reckless driving for the crash on State Route 34 in the Town of Fleming last April.

Auburn, NY

