Auburn man stabbed as he gathered with friends to watch NFL football games

Sunday

An Auburn man planned to spend Sunday watching NFL football games with his friends, but instead ended up in the hospital with a stab wound, Auburn police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was at 11 Barber St. in the city of Auburn with friends Sunday afternoon, getting ready to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Divisional Round on TV, police said.

