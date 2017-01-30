Auburn man sentenced in crash that killed 1 month-old baby
A Cayuga County judge Tuesday sentenced Raymond Campagna Jr. , to five to 20 years in prison after he admitted to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 1-month-old in April. Campagna, 37, of Auburn, admitted that he was driving drunk when his vehicle crossed over the middle line on Route 34 at about 1 a.m. on April 9, in Cayuga County and hit a pickup truck in which Kasey Potter was riding with his parents - Dakota Potter, 18, and Kirsten Foisia-Burgman, 20. His parents survived the crash.
