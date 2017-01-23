Apply to Finger Lakes' Thommie Walsh/...

Apply to Finger Lakes' Thommie Walsh/MGR Playhouse Scholarship

The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival has announced that it will begin accepting applications for the Thommie Walsh /Merry-Go-Round Playhouse Scholarship Program starting Feb. 1, 2017. Initially announced in August 2016, the Thommie Walsh /MGR Scholarship Program was created to honor Walsh's legacy and love of the theatre.

