3 Auburn prisoners say same guard planted weapons on them

Three Auburn state prison inmates say the same guard planted weapons on them over the past two years to falsely accuse them of crimes behind bars, according to court papers. A corrections officer was suspended without pay last month after admitting to the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office that he'd planted evidence on an inmate to break up a gang, DA Jon Budelmann said in a news release Dec. 23. The release did not identify the officer.

