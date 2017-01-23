3 Auburn prisoners say same guard planted weapons on them
Three Auburn state prison inmates say the same guard planted weapons on them over the past two years to falsely accuse them of crimes behind bars, according to court papers. A corrections officer was suspended without pay last month after admitting to the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office that he'd planted evidence on an inmate to break up a gang, DA Jon Budelmann said in a news release Dec. 23. The release did not identify the officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Auburn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alone at Hilton
|Jan 18
|Anon
|1
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Auburn Loves Congressman Mike Arcuri? (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|4
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Dec '16
|Jerk Off
|3
|Auburn child caretakers accused of abusing 13-y...
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|1
|Andrew Jackson is getting bumped from the $20 (Apr '16)
|Aug '16
|Jenna Torrey
|197
|Maureen Gleason at Lowes
|Aug '16
|Anon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC