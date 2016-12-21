Why did John Walsh pay $1.7M for Skaneateles property only to have to tear down home?
Television personality John Walsh and his wife Reve spent $1.75 million for a house on Skaneateles Lake, and now they plan to tear down the 80-year-old building. Walsh, who is an Auburn native, is the host of "The Hunt with John Walsh" on CNN and was the host of "America's Most Wanted."
