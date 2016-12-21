Union official: Auburn prison suspend...

Union official: Auburn prison suspends 1 officer, places 4 on leave

One corrections officer has been suspended and four are on administrative leave as part of an ongoing internal investigation at the Auburn Correctional Facility, a union official said Friday. James Miller, spokesman for the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, said he could not comment on what the investigation involved because it is ongoing.

