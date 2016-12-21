Tessy Plastics to buy recently closed Daikin Applied factory in Auburn

Elbridge-based Tessy has reached an agreement to buy the 436,300-square-foot factory at 4900 Tech Park Blvd. for $8 million. The company said it would spend $2.8 million on upgrades to the building, including a new sprinkler system, a new roof and racking, for its use as a warehouse and make additional investments in the building if it uses it for manufacturing.

