Sheriff calls for no unnecessary travel in Auburn, northern Cayuga County

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Post-Standard

As blizzard-like conditions pummel parts of Cayuga County, the Cayuga County Sheriff has asked residents in parts of the county to only travel when necessary. Sheriff David Gould issued the travel advisory Thursday morning as a lake-effect snowstorm hit Auburn and towns in the northern Cayuga County.

