Missing 13-year-old Auburn boy found; was nearly 30 miles from home, police say

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Post-Standard

A 13-year-old Auburn boy was found miles from home after being missing for nearly a month, the Auburn Police Department announced today. Herschel L. Rouse III, 13, was reported missing from his 131 S. Fulton St., Auburn, residence on Nov. 28 and was considered an endangered runaway, officials said.

